Brokerages Anticipate Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.17 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) to announce $2.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.19 billion. Sirius XM posted sales of $2.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full-year sales of $8.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.74 billion to $9.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.59.

NASDAQ SIRI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.06. The company had a trading volume of 218,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,921,455. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $8.14. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.00, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.48.

Sirius XM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

In related news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sirius XM by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 869,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,690,000 after buying an additional 21,054 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 30.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 117,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 27,612 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 13.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. 13.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

