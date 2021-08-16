Brokerages Expect Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) to Post $1.38 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. Alcoa posted earnings per share of ($1.17) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 217.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full-year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $5.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on AA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Alcoa from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.18.

AA stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.85. The company had a trading volume of 198,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,136,328. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.45. Alcoa has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $45.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Alcoa by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Alcoa by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

