Brokerages Expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.85 Billion

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) will announce sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.90 billion. Camping World reported sales of $1.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year sales of $6.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $7.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. Camping World had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 363.49%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CWH. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $153,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,341,434. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Camping World by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,846,000 after buying an additional 1,513,647 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Camping World in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,313,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Camping World by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,118,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,433,000 after purchasing an additional 486,756 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Camping World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,974,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Camping World by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 569,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,715,000 after purchasing an additional 324,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $38.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.28. Camping World has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $49.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is 31.35%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camping World (CWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Camping World (NYSE:CWH)

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.