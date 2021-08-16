Brokerages Expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.85 Billion

Brokerages predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) will announce sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.90 billion. Camping World reported sales of $1.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year sales of $6.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $7.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. Camping World had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 363.49%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CWH. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $153,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,341,434. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Camping World by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,846,000 after buying an additional 1,513,647 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Camping World in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,313,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Camping World by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,118,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,433,000 after purchasing an additional 486,756 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Camping World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,974,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Camping World by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 569,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,715,000 after purchasing an additional 324,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $38.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.28. Camping World has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $49.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is 31.35%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

