Brokerages Expect Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) to announce $50.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.87 million and the highest is $61.70 million. Endeavour Silver posted sales of $35.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full year sales of $173.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $163.60 million to $188.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $200.36 million, with estimates ranging from $146.90 million to $248.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Endeavour Silver.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXK. Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Pi Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$6.30 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.34.

Shares of EXK traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.46. 115,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,841,956. The company has a market capitalization of $759.54 million, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.75. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $7.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 83.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,456,771 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,586,000 after buying an additional 7,938,679 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 105.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,138,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,084,000 after buying an additional 1,097,538 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the first quarter valued at about $2,997,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the second quarter valued at about $3,025,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 312.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,665 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 411,955 shares in the last quarter. 22.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

