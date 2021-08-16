Brokerages Expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will announce sales of $37.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.74 million. Getty Realty reported sales of $37.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full year sales of $150.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $147.80 million to $153.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $155.31 million, with estimates ranging from $147.80 million to $162.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Getty Realty.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.20). Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%.

GTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 66.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Getty Realty by 66.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Getty Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 64.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GTY traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $31.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,832. Getty Realty has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.78%.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Getty Realty (GTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.