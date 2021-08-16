Brokerages Expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will announce sales of $37.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.74 million. Getty Realty reported sales of $37.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full year sales of $150.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $147.80 million to $153.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $155.31 million, with estimates ranging from $147.80 million to $162.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Getty Realty.
Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.20). Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 66.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Getty Realty by 66.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Getty Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 64.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE GTY traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $31.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,832. Getty Realty has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.13.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.78%.
Getty Realty Company Profile
Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.
