Brokerages Expect Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.71 Million

Brokerages expect Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) to report sales of $23.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Investar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.80 million and the lowest is $23.62 million. Investar reported sales of $22.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Investar will report full-year sales of $92.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $92.31 million to $92.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $95.94 million, with estimates ranging from $94.00 million to $97.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Investar.

Get Investar alerts:

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). Investar had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million.

ISTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Investar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Investar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Investar news, Director Robert Chris Jordan acquired 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $50,009.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISTR. UBS Group AG grew its position in Investar by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Investar by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Investar in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Investar in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investar in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ISTR opened at $22.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Investar has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.51. The company has a market cap of $236.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Investar’s payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investar (ISTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.