Brokerages Set CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Target Price at $20.18

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.18.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CRH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley cut CRH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CRH by 60.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,638,000 after purchasing an additional 236,856 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CRH by 16.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,201,000 after purchasing an additional 88,795 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 9.5% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in CRH in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in CRH by 26.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

CRH traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.55. The company had a trading volume of 193,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,045. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.02. CRH has a 12-month low of $33.57 and a 12-month high of $53.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

