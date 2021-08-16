Brokerages Set Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Target Price at $420.14

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $420.14.

DECK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.36, for a total transaction of $653,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,557,088.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $862,588.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,892,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,308 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 396 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 887 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $431.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,595. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $444.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $383.19.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $504.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. Analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.