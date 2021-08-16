Brokerages Set Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) PT at $50.20

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.20.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NYSE:MODN opened at $33.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.76. Model N has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $48.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -42.59 and a beta of 0.98.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Model N had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Model N’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $180,717.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $161,880.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Model N by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,190,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,946 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Model N by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,271,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,130,000 after purchasing an additional 486,929 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Model N by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,743,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,652,000 after purchasing an additional 255,829 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Model N by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,542,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,569,000 after purchasing an additional 203,140 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Model N by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,301,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,866,000 after purchasing an additional 444,972 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

