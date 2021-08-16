Brokerages Set New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Price Target at $48.55

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.55.

Several research analysts have commented on NFE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

NFE opened at $28.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.25. New Fortress Energy has a 52 week low of $25.34 and a 52 week high of $65.90. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.42 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is currently -72.73%.

In other New Fortress Energy news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 3,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $144,308.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,003,952 shares of company stock valued at $41,634,165. 48.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $4,080,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $465,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,717,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $818,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 33.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,455,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,633,000 after acquiring an additional 871,216 shares during the period. 41.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.