Brokerages Set Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Target Price at $10.71

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.71.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:OVID opened at $4.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.00. Ovid Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $208.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Amit Rakhit sold 34,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $126,203.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVID. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $24,450,000. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 41.9% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,417,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,500 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,522,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $3,946,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 172.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 962,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 609,818 shares in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

