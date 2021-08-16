Brokerages Set Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) PT at $47.00

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RDS-A shares. Societe Generale upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. raised Royal Dutch Shell from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

OTCMKTS:RDS-A traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.45. 3,133,645 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.35.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

