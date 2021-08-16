Brokerages Set Victrex plc (LON:VCT) PT at GBX 2,710

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,710 ($35.41).

Several research firms recently weighed in on VCT. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,860 ($37.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 1,870 ($24.43) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Victrex to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Victrex alerts:

In other news, insider Richard Armitage sold 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,462 ($32.17), for a total value of £31,168.92 ($40,722.39).

Shares of LON:VCT remained flat at $GBX 2,674 ($34.94) during midday trading on Monday. 50,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,858. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of £2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,599.01. Victrex has a 1-year low of GBX 1,798 ($23.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,720 ($35.54).

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.