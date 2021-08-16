Brokers Set Expectations for Murphy Oil Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Murphy Oil in a research note issued on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 45.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MUR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

Shares of MUR opened at $21.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.00%.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $203,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 6,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $129,348.75. Insiders sold a total of 15,587 shares of company stock valued at $362,934 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 763.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 37.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Murphy Oil by 796.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

