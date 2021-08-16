Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

BKD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

BKD traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.51. 24,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,088. Brookdale Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.89.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 47.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,681,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,986,000 after buying an additional 389,841 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,085,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,476,000 after buying an additional 20,929 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 402,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 233,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 268.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 245,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 179,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

