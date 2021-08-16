Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Scotiabank

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $62.50 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.68% from the company’s current price.

BAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

BAM stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.92. The stock had a trading volume of 59,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.87. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $57.83. The stock has a market cap of $93.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 590.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.