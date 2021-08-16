Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $73.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) will announce $73.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $74.70 million. Brookline Bancorp posted sales of $70.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full year sales of $298.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $296.69 million to $300.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $300.56 million, with estimates ranging from $295.33 million to $305.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 30.60%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James cut Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brookline Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

BRKL stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.83. The company had a trading volume of 145,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,196. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.88. Brookline Bancorp has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,562,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,411,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,630,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,450,000 after buying an additional 330,964 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,876,000 after buying an additional 193,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $2,038,000. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

