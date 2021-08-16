BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Given New C$125.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DOOO. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRP from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of BRP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.00.

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $87.51 on Thursday. BRP has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $96.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 3.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.89.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 149.93%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. BRP’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1074 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 2.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in BRP by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,814,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,549,000 after acquiring an additional 868,626 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BRP by 700.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 573,296 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in BRP by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 646,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,717,000 after acquiring an additional 65,143 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in BRP by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 618,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,625,000 after acquiring an additional 75,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BRP in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.25% of the company’s stock.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

