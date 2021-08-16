Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Short Interest Down 37.0% in July

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the July 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Bucher Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS BCHHF opened at $553.50 on Monday. Bucher Industries has a 1 year low of $523.00 and a 1 year high of $553.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $520.43.

Bucher Industries AG develops, manufactures, and sells machinery, vehicles, hydraulic components, and manufacturing equipment for use in harvesting, food producing and packaging, and roads and public spaces cleaning in Asia, Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five divisions: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials.

