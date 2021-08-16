Buckley Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.9% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $605,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,293.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,480.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

