Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lowered its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 70.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,686 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Bunge were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,524,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,877,000 after buying an additional 817,679 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 3,631.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 718,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,962,000 after purchasing an additional 699,307 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,936,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $787,637,000 after purchasing an additional 656,296 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,779,000 after purchasing an additional 371,921 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 336,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,636,000 after purchasing an additional 246,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge stock opened at $79.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.75. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $43.41 and a 12-month high of $92.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $13,784,121.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $13,859,076.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.