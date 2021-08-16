Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp lowered its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Bunge were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,476.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $13,784,121.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Bunge stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.86. 5,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,522. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.75. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $43.41 and a fifty-two week high of $92.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BG shares. Bank of America started coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

