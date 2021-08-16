Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 80.6% from the July 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BUKS traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.61. The company had a trading volume of 38,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $46.31 million, a PE ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57. Butler National has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $0.72.

About Butler National

Butler National Corp. engages in the aerospace and professional services industries. It operates through two segments: Aerospace and Professional Services. The Aerospace segment offers aircraft modifications, special mission and regulatory-driven aircraft solutions. It provides systems integration, engineering, manufacturing, installation, service, overhaul and repair of aircraft and aircraft-related products.

