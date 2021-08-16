C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $45.90

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.90 and last traded at $46.58, with a volume of 47067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.38.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. C3.ai currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.22.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion and a PE ratio of -51.08.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,500,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $156,675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Houman Behzadi sold 70,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $4,449,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 301,108 shares in the company, valued at $19,138,424.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,280,186 shares of company stock worth $323,200,797 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AI. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth about $4,163,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth about $9,713,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

