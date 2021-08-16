Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.850-$5.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cabot from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital raised Cabot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet cut Cabot from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Cabot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.00.

NYSE CBT opened at $55.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.99 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.66. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $34.84 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.70 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cabot will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

