CaixaPay 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $26.00 (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 16th. In the last week, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the US dollar. CaixaPay has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CaixaPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00052925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.08 or 0.00136294 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.41 or 0.00158615 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004023 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,273.30 or 0.99981093 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.30 or 0.00921087 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

