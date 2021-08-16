Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Soaring Eagle Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $549,000. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRNG opened at $9.98 on Monday. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $10.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.94.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

