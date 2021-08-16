Calamos Advisors LLC Has $3.10 Million Stock Position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 190.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,292 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORGO. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Organogenesis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,581,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,183 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,447,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 1,078.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 966,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,605,000 after purchasing an additional 884,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 5,605.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,818,000 after purchasing an additional 583,344 shares in the last quarter. 19.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

In other news, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 3,887,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $63,755,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 139,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $2,060,106.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,830.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,501,218 shares of company stock valued at $73,031,108. Corporate insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis stock opened at $15.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.85. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $24.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.77.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 51.16% and a net margin of 16.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Organogenesis Profile

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

