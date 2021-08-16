Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kernel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kernel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kernel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Kernel Group during the 1st quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kernel Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNL opened at $9.64 on Monday. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $9.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

