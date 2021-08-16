Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 17,079 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $4,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $498,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,007 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 263.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Shares of AEIS opened at $86.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.77. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.04 and a 1 year high of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.58.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 8.02%.

In related news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $169,541.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.78.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.