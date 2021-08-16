Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 84,709 Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,709 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of MediaAlpha worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 36.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,118,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,665 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,350,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,845,000 after acquiring an additional 62,807 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,140,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,400,000 after acquiring an additional 250,110 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 666,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,605,000 after acquiring an additional 154,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 635,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after acquiring an additional 88,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert Perine sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total value of $153,422.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,627.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ambrose Wang sold 7,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $272,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,439.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 261,061 shares of company stock valued at $9,790,299. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MediaAlpha stock opened at $26.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.64. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $70.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -191.86.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAX. upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.63.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

