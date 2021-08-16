Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) COO Buys $10,541.36 in Stock

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) COO Michael Weening bought 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.28 per share, with a total value of $10,541.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Weening also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Calix alerts:

On Wednesday, July 7th, Michael Weening sold 291,581 shares of Calix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $14,287,469.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Michael Weening sold 8,419 shares of Calix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $412,531.00.

CALX stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,867. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Calix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.61.

CALX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barrington Research began coverage on Calix in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Calix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Calix by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Calix by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Calix by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,007 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in shares of Calix by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 19,581 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calix by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.