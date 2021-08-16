Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CTTC) Short Interest Update

Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CTTC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Calmare Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$0.05 during trading on Monday. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,241. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.09. Calmare Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.20.
Calmare Therapeutics Company Profile
