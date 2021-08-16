Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CTTC) Short Interest Update

Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CTTC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Calmare Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$0.05 during trading on Monday. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,241. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.09. Calmare Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.20.

Calmare Therapeutics Company Profile

Calmare Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of chronic, neuropathic pain and wound affliction devices. It offers licensing and technology sourcing. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Fairfield, CT.

