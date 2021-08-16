Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Shares Up 4.8%

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.83 and last traded at $38.83. 2,467 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 299,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.05.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMBM. Vertical Research cut Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.53.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.17 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 63.79% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $92,160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 4,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $289,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,052,012 shares of company stock valued at $95,076,501 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 504,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,593,000 after acquiring an additional 47,772 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

