Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) to report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cameco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is ($0.02). Cameco posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cameco will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cameco.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%.

CCJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NYSE CCJ traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $16.49. 262,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,248,379. Cameco has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $21.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -412.00 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 7.94.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Cameco by 543.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cameco (CCJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.