Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for Base Resources (LON:BSE)

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Base Resources (LON:BSE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Base Resources from GBX 26 ($0.34) to GBX 25 ($0.33) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

BSE stock opened at GBX 15.25 ($0.20) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of £179.65 million and a P/E ratio of 10.17. Base Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 10.35 ($0.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 19 ($0.25). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 15.86.

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

