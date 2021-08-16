Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB cut its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,427 shares during the period. Capital One Financial accounts for approximately 1.3% of First American Trust FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $8,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 45.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $177.09. The company had a trading volume of 76,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,623. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $63.39 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Several analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.27.

In other news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,241 shares of company stock worth $48,159,559. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

