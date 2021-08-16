Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Increases Dividend to $0.54 Per Share

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.
Carlisle Companies has increased its dividend by 42.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years. Carlisle Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 23.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Carlisle Companies to earn $11.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.
CSL opened at $207.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $209.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
CSL has been the topic of several research reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.50.
In related news, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total value of $3,099,007.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,933.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.01, for a total transaction of $2,094,177.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,429.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,015 shares of company stock worth $33,323,551 over the last 90 days. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Carlisle Companies
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.
