Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Increases Dividend to $0.54 Per Share

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Carlisle Companies has increased its dividend by 42.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years. Carlisle Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 23.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Carlisle Companies to earn $11.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

CSL opened at $207.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $209.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSL has been the topic of several research reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.50.

In related news, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total value of $3,099,007.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,933.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.01, for a total transaction of $2,094,177.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,429.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,015 shares of company stock worth $33,323,551 over the last 90 days. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

