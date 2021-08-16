Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,478,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,535,000 after buying an additional 470,458 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 876,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after buying an additional 37,016 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 110,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $1,060,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,825,000 after buying an additional 15,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

CARR stock opened at $56.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $57.90.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

In other news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

