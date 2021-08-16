carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Short Interest Update

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on carsales.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS CSXXY traded down $2.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.70. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,927. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.95. carsales.com has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $42.22.

carsales.com Ltd. engages in the operation of online automotive, motorcycle and marine classifieds business. It provides car buying and selling services in Australia. It also provides provide online advertising solutions to media agencies and its clients, dealers, industry organizations and many other businesses.

