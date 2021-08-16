Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Short Interest Update

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 128.6% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CGUSY remained flat at $$5.61 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.10. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $7.08.
About Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme
