Caspian (CSP) Trading Down 27.5% This Week

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 16th. During the last seven days, Caspian has traded down 27.5% against the US dollar. One Caspian coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Caspian has a total market capitalization of $7.72 million and $168,077.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00063845 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00017156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $446.41 or 0.00937905 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00110790 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00047162 BTC.

About Caspian

Caspian is a coin. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Buying and Selling Caspian

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

