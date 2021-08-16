Castle (CSTL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.00

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Castle has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. Castle has a market capitalization of $22,771.59 and $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.37 or 0.00439115 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003342 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00012011 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $693.99 or 0.01498474 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.