Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Short Interest Up 140.7% in July

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 140.7% from the July 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 584,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CVAT traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,492. Cavitation Technologies has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.07.

Cavitation Technologies Company Profile

Cavitation Technologies, Inc engages in the development, patenting, and commercialization of technology-based systems, which are designed to serve vegetable oil refining, renewable fuels, water treatment, wines and spirits enhancement, algae oil extraction, water-oil emulsions and crude oil yield improvement.

