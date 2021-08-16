Centrica’s (CPYYY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Centrica from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Centrica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Centrica from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a 55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPYYY opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76. Centrica has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

