CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CEVA is the leading licensor of signal processing IP for a smarter, connected world. They partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT. Their ultra-low-power IPs for vision, audio, communications and connectivity include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and machine-to-machine devices, advanced imaging, computer vision and deep learning for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. “

Get CEVA alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised shares of CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.71.

Shares of CEVA stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,827. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 1.03. CEVA has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $83.95.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CEVA will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $101,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CEVA by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,204,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,369,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,092,000 after acquiring an additional 57,502 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 24.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,516,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,147,000 after acquiring an additional 301,423 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,028,000 after acquiring an additional 16,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 12.1% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 434,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,572,000 after acquiring an additional 47,038 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CEVA (CEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.