CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CFBK stock opened at $19.49 on Monday. CF Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $23.68. The stock has a market cap of $104.95 million, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 24.96% and a net margin of 29.21%. Research analysts forecast that CF Bankshares will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.68%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,621 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CF Bankshares by 17.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in shares of CF Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 19.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 553,088 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,774,000 after purchasing an additional 89,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Institutional investors own 32.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

