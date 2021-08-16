CHADS VC Price Up 3.6% Over Last Week (CHADS)

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. CHADS VC has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and $176.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CHADS VC has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CHADS VC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0530 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00062982 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00016948 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $425.49 or 0.00914680 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00048121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.49 or 0.00104248 BTC.

CHADS VC Profile

CHADS is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 59,108,030 coins and its circulating supply is 47,598,988 coins. CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . CHADS VC’s official website is chads.vc

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

CHADS VC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHADS VC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

