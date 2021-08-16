Charles R. Schwab Sells 70,000 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $5,189,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SCHW stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,712,682. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.22. The firm has a market cap of $130.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $33.79 and a 1 year high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

