ChatCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $2.45 Million (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 16th. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $2.45 million and approximately $69,203.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ChatCoin

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

